Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOM stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Stories

