Royal Fund Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $106.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

