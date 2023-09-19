Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $299,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $850.00 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $875.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $763.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $350.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

