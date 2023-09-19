Darwin Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

LLY opened at $571.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $601.84. The company has a market cap of $542.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 976,153 shares of company stock valued at $21,080,192,113. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

