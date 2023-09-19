Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,323 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.1% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,002,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $370.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

