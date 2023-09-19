Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.