Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 7.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 37.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $389.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.13. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

