Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $106.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 66,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 283,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

