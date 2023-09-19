Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declines By 17.6%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

EFR opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

