Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declines By 17.6%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance
EFR opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $12.26.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Featured Articles
