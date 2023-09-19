DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 145.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. DocGo has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $549.05 million, a PE ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.85.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $202,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,000. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

