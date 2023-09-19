Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Update

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,700 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 552,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Insider Transactions at Cadre

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Brad Williams sold 6,976 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $174,888.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,410.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,611 shares of company stock worth $961,461. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter worth $750,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 56.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,901,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Stock Performance

Cadre stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. Cadre has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $963.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadre will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

