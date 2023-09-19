Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hyundai Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS HYMTF opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Hyundai Motor has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, The new i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under The new Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.

