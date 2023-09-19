Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Hyundai Motor Stock Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS HYMTF opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Hyundai Motor has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
