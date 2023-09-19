Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

SFIX stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $38,993.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 231.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 68,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

