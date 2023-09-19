Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

