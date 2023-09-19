Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.09.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average of $109.62. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,379. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

