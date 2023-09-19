SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$16.70 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$13.02 and a 52 week high of C$17.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.85. The firm has a market cap of C$139.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.53.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

