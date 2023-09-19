SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance
TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$16.70 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$13.02 and a 52 week high of C$17.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.85. The firm has a market cap of C$139.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.53.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
