Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) to Issue $0.20 Final Dividend

Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

Embelton Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Embelton Company Profile

Embelton Limited engages in the manufacture, distribution, and installation of flooring product and services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Merchandising, Commercial/Contracting, and Manufacturing segments. The company engages in the sale and installation of flooring and accessory products, vibration control devices, building materials, industrial cork, rubber products, and metal fabrications.

