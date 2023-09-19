Oxen Price Reaches $0.0689 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $12,804.06 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,254.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00248243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.79 or 0.00806435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00544711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00057878 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00116975 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,756,937 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

