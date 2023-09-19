CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $814,654.13

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $30.23 million and approximately $814,654.13 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,237.61 or 0.99939674 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03736275 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $966,834.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

