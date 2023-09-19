Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of GBP1.52-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP780.0-795.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.37 million. Endava also updated its Q1 guidance to GBP0.34-0.35 EPS.

Endava Trading Down 2.1 %

Endava stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. Endava has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Endava alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Endava by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,950,000 after purchasing an additional 333,749 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Endava by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,549,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Endava by 115.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Endava by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 623,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,861,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.