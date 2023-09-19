HedgeTrade (HEDG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.24 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $967.81 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

