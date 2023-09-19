Beldex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.43 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Beldex has a total market cap of $188.10 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.12 or 0.06050927 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00033874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00027125 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00011150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,651,135 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,231,135 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.