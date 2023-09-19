Syscoin Trading Up 1.9% This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $65.15 million and $1.22 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,254.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.79 or 0.00806435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00116975 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

