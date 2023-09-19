Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PFM)

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1807 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,897,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 61,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,138,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

