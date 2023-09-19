Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMW opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

