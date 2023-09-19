Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDP opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 40,615 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

