Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:PSL)

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2272 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

