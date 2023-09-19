Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:PXI)

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2192 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PXI stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $94.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $400,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

