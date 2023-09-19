Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSCU opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 761,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 350,333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 173,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 584.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 128,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 109,998 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

