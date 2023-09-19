Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1135 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,371 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

