Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1241 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

