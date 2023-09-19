Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1186 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

