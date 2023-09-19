LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of SCD opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

