LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of SCD opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LMP Capital and Income Fund
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.