Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KFY

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Dividend History for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.