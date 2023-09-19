Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KFY

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.