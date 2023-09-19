Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMO opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 124,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 251.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

