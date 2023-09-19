HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HGT stock opened at GBX 404.50 ($5.01) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 385.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 369.32. The company has a quick ratio of 274.70, a current ratio of 110.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,755.45 and a beta of 0.43. HgCapital Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 316 ($3.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.20).

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

