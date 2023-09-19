Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

