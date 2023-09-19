Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Imperial Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMPPP opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. Imperial Petroleum has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.