Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Imperial Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMPPP opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. Imperial Petroleum has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.
About Imperial Petroleum
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Petroleum
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.