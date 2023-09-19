Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

BSCO stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 154,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

