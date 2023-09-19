Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 156,938 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

