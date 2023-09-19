Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 156,938 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.