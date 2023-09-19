Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637,370 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644,368 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 59,422.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $38,880,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FLO opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

