MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $206,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.