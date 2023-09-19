First Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

AMP opened at $347.08 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $249.35 and a one year high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.08 and its 200-day moving average is $320.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.