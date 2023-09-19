Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

AMAT stock opened at $140.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

