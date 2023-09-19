Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 30.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $442.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.14 and a 200-day moving average of $458.80. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

