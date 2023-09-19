MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $215,000 Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $1,964,617.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 988,054 shares in the company, valued at $91,365,353.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $6,094,096 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

