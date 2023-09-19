Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Decreases By 18.4%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 443,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,621.0 days.

Buzzi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. Buzzi has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

