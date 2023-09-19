Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Up 17.4% in August

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,300 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 764,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRC. Bank of America cut their target price on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BRC opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. Brady has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.29 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 34.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

