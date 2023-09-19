Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $1.48 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00005427 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and $59,775.64 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003668 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,169,564 coins and its circulating supply is 21,635,949 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

