Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

KMX opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

